We’ve got a new bomb beauty brand you should put on your radar! I am absolutely smitten with products from Ghanaian brand R&R Luxury, particularly their Liquid Black Soap and Shea Oil:
The liquid Black Soap is an amazing cleanser for the face and body, using natural ingredients to give you a natural glow.
The 100% pure unrefined Shea Butter Oil is great for dry skin relief, skin toning, stretch marks, sunburn, and more (and works great on everyone from newborns to the elderly).
Get yours here. It’s a must!
Try and let me know what you think!
Bomb Product of the Day: R&R Luxury Black Liquid Soap and Shea Oil
We’ve got a new bomb beauty brand you should put on your radar! I am absolutely smitten with products from Ghanaian brand R&R Luxury, particularly their Liquid Black Soap and Shea Oil: