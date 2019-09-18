Bomb Product of the Day: Rosantica Jeweled Clutch Bags

You are getting ready for a night out on the town with your best girls. You got your freakum dress on. Your killer heels have been dusted off and looking on point. What completes your outfit? The perfect clutch bag.

Italian luxury brand Rosantica design the most intricate and glamorous clutch bags around. From spherical beauties to box shaped classics, this designer brand has it all. Using glistening crystals, oversized pearls, delicate gold chains and even feathers, it is hard to decide which bag to splurge on!

With fans such as Queen Bee, it’s easy to see why everyone is looking to add a Rosantica glittering bag to their collection. Adding an air of sophistication to any outfit, these designer clutches have officially been added to our wish lists.

P.S they also do jewelry. You’re welcome.

Which style is your fav?

