Bomb Product of the Day: Rhinestone Bow Mules by ZCRAVE

The hottest shoe style of the season has been given a sparkling makeover.

It is no secret that the mule has been making waves for the past few Spring/Summer seasons. High heel, low heel, colorful, patterned, pointed, square – we have seen them all.

For added look-at-me status, these rhinestone covered mules from e-commerce site ZCRAVE are perfect. Complete with a decorative bow and sleek pointed toe shape, the comfortable looking style would be the ideal finisher to any outfit. Whether you pair them with a pair of jeans and your favorite summer top for a casual brunch look or with a sexy leg-baring dress for an effortless date night ‘fit.

Currently in the sale for $282 (originally $564), the shoes are available in silver, green, blue, red or black.

Which are you going to rock?