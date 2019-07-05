Bomb Product of the Day: Reconstructed and Patchwork Pieces by Kyle James!

Only a bomb product can provide swag and the right kind of cool to both men and women styles. Designer Kyle James, with his clothing, has the special touch that you Bombers and Bombshells have got to check out!
Reconstructed pieces of mainly bandana patterns are patched together to provide a colorful jacket, so edgy and modishly done, you definitely won’t be playing it safe. Even better, the style of jackets are unisex. Some of his other reconstructed products are jeans, with his signature matching bandana pattern included that works perfectly for any street style intended for any said occasion. Not to mention his graphic tees with vintage aesthetics and reconstructed bags. Totally bomb, right?! Find all of his products for purchase, here!