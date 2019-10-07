Bomb Product of the Day: Public Desire Newspaper Print Boots

Who doesn’t love a bomb steal. Especially when the steal in question gives a quirky fashionista update to any outfit.

London based shoe e-commerce site Public Desire have released a pair of Fall ready booties with a newspaper print giving us some serious John Galliano for Christian Dior vibes.

The fun-printed boots come in two lengths. Either ankle length for an understated touch or above the knee for all out vintage Dior-inspired love. And Instagram are loving both!

The ‘Alternative’ newspaper print short boots cost $59, while the longer version named ‘Nostalgia’ will set you back $67. Which version would you rock?