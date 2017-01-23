Bomb Product of the Day: Pressed ATL’s $99 Black Front Tie Up Pants

This season, with the help of the Kardashian’s, 90’s grunge style pants made its way back to the fashion scene. Kendall Jenner, Angela Simmons, and Rasheeda have been spotted in black skin tight trousers that lace up the front.



FBD has you covered with an affordable pair: get into Pressed ATL’s Black Front Tie Ups:

The $99 gems are vegan leather, featuring a rocker chick tie up design trailing down the front.

Vegan leather tends to hug all of the right places; these definitely have a sexy feel.

Purchase yours here.

Check out how Pressed ATL owner Rasheeda styled hers below!



Would you rock them?