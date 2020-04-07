Bomb Product of the Day: Pearl Caliope Sandals by Pinky Promise

The weather is beginning to get warmer it is time to pull out the summer essentials.

Pearls. The epitome of timeless elegance. The pearl has been used for all sorts in fashion including jewelry, embellished pieces and even shoes.

If you are looking for a dash of summer luxury look no further than these $150 Caliope multi-strap sandals by Greek based brand Pinky Promise. The whole range is handmade in Greece with these beauties featuring rhinestone decorated gold chains and added hanging pearl highlights. It is clear to see why these are one the designer’s best sellers.

These sandals would be perfect for those warm summer nights when you need a little extra glitz or for that destination beach wedding – whether you are the bride or a guest!

Would you splurge?

Shop the look: