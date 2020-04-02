Bomb Product of the Day: Paris Texas Coconut Print Boots

Colorful croc boots that you will want to wear all year round.

Italian shoe brand Paris Texas launched just 5 years ago in 2015. Since then this brand has gone from strength to strength. With fans such as Emily Ratajkowski, Tracee Ellis-Ross and Kendall Jenner all rocking multiple styles from the designer, you can see how they have gained popularity so quickly.

Inspired by Paris and Texas (which is how the name was born) and known best for their killer boots, Paris Texas has something for all Bombshells. Whether you like a thick or thin heel, snake skin or croc, there is a new wear-all-the-time boot for you.

With summer just around the corner, we find ourselves being drawn to vibrant color. Paris Texas’s Coconut Print Boot (although it is crocodile) come in a whole host of colors from timeless classics such as chocolate brown, nude, navy but also is brighter colors such as red, green, pink and orange. They have even designed a bomb camo/croc combo version all starting from $675.

Which are you getting?

Shop below: