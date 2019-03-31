Bomb Product of the Day: Oscar Swag Gift, Vida Hair Growth loved by Celebrity Cardi B

By Najaah Cooper (@luvnaj)

Having and maintaining healthy hair is easier said than done for some of us. On my healthy hair journey, I discovered Vida Hair Growth products. The hair care line is 100% natural and made by hand by owner Yvette Perez. The product line includes shampoo, conditioner, leave-in tonics, and deep conditioners.

The line is pretty basic and straightforward but packs a punch where it counts. Usually, within a month of consistent use, you will see some significant hair growth and your porosity. Vida Hair Growth is loved by Cardi B which credits the products for making her natural hair “healthy and beautiful”, and Beauty influencer Viva Glam Kay.

Vida Hair Growth was also included in this years Oscars Swag Bag as gifts. If you live in NYC you can stop by the shop to pick up your products or you can order online. The hair products are sold as 4 or 5 item sets or a la carte. The 4 item set retails for $115 and the 5 item set retails for $135. It’s a bit of a splurge, but who can put a price on healthy hair? Are you going to check the items out and try them for yourself?

Images from Vida Hair Growth and Forbes.