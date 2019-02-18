Bomb Product of the Day: Olayemii’s Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Printed Bag

We have a new Bomb Product on FashionBombDailyShop.com!
Get into our exclusive Olayemii Fashion Bomb Daily Printed Bag:

The Hand Made Large Custom Ankara Print Bag has Custom Made Metal Sturdy Shoulder Straps and is Perfect For Any Occasion.

I wore mine to New York Fashion Week with an Ashhsa Collection blazer and FBD Shop Claire Jeans!

Love it? Get yours here.
What say you?

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like