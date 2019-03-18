Bomb Product of the Day: Off-White Lace Up Pumps

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

It seems like anything that Virgil Abloh touches turns into gold right now. Off-White is one of the hottest, most Instagrammed, most wanted brands out there. His Louis Vuitton collection is continually making headlines. And he has an upcoming collaboration with IKEA that is no doubt going to be a total sell out.

Off-White undoubtedly does designer streetwear the best in the game. For me, their accessories are always a winner. The cross-body bags complete with Off-White classic industrial belt strap will forever be a classic. However, more recently their shoe game has been on point. Off-White has already previously worked with big shoe brands such as Jimmy Choo and Nike, so amazing shoes are no new thing for the brand. These pointed, lace-up beauties (complete with your traditional Off-White style tag) is a perfect mash-up of streetstyle chic and on-trend elegance. For a cool $1,080 these babies are a splurge, but do you think they are worth it?