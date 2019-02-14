Bomb Product of the Day: Nroda Matrix Cat Eye Sunglasses

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily
As we are in the height of Fashion Week month, we have been blessed with seeing some amazing catwalks, chic street style and the celebrity style has been on point! The one hot accessory that has been seen on everyone, is a bomb pair of sunglasses. Fashion Bomb Daily Shop has recently added a new retailer – Nroda Eyewear. Currently with 4 styles to choose from there is something for every look. Whether you are going for a fun, quirky vibe with ‘Be Mine’ heart shaped glasses or channelling your inner star with ‘Tortoise Aviator Goggle‘ it’s safe to say that Nroda Eyewear is going to be your next Bomb Accessories must-have.
Today’s Bomb Product of the Day highlights the brand’s Matrix Cat Eye sunglasses. A universally flattering shape, to quickly add an air of elegance to your look. Get yours now at Fashion Bomb Shop.