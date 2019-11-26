Bomb Product of the Day: Nike Air Max 270 React Sneakers

Sometimes a stylish pair of sneakers is all you need.

Chunky Dad-sneakers have had the sneaker spotlight for a few seasons now. If you are looking for a new style to rock, look no further than the color-focused runner style sneaker.

Nike uses tones of beige and nude, finished off with accents of burgundy on these Air Max 270 React sneakers which are screaming weekend chic. A treat-yo’self splurge at $150 you could rock these sneaks with most outfits with its’ neutral colorway and understated shape. Whether it’s comfy and casual with a monochromatic 2 piece or with your never fail jeans and t-shirt combo.

These Air Max 270 React style also come in variety of different colours. All currently available at Bandier.com