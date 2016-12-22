Bomb Product of the Day: Nicole Benisti’s Quilted Puffer with Pom Poms

If you’re going to splurge on anything it should be your winter coat, especially if you live on the east coast! Temperatures are plummeting but we’ve got you covered, get into this Nicole Benisti Quilted Puffer with Pom Poms:

Bomb!

This Parka features a Teflon shell with a down feather fill, sure to lock the heat in and keep out the cold. The quilted jacket is also sold in black.

Priced at $780, the coat is a splurge but its resistant fabric and plush fur trimming makes up for its pricey price tag.

Get yours here.

I think that I’ve just added another item to my wish list!

What do you think?

Hot! Or Hmm..?