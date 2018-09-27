Bomb Product of the Day: Modaf Designs Prêt à Porter Capsule Collection

Happy Thursday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Today, I wanted to introduce you to Modaf Designs, a unique fashion collection with Western and Afro fusion for women of various heights and sizes.



Created by Nigerian designer Joy Ijeoma Meribe, the collection blends current trends with Afro influences. Garments are ‘height and size inclusive,’ with Italian sizes 38 to 60 and heights for petite, standard, and tall.



Embellishments and hand-cut applications give a customized and sophisticated feel, distinguishing Modaf Designs from its competitors.

