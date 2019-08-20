Bomb Product Of The Day: Mochiis “Art For Your Sole” Flats

Today’s Bomb Product Of The Day is a pair of comfy flats with intricate designs that are “hand-crafted, hand-carved, and absolutely one-of-a-kind“: the Mochiis carved flat shoe!

Founded and co-founded by Tanu Tokle and Zebra Parkar, Mochiis thrives on making innovative flat shoes for women while also bringing attention to some of the world’s most skilled artisans. Each flat is truly a work of art as each craftsman takes their time in placing a detailed pattern of floral and paisley carvings on each shoe.

Mochiis’ carved collection consists of the Sedona and Elora flat which are both currently on sale for $145 (regularly priced at $175). The shoe is made of 100% soft leather to offer a luxurious feel with a padded insole and gel arch support for comfort and durability. Mochiis’ carved flats are the perfect day-to-night flat as they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

You always need a good flat shoe, so make your next purchase purchase worth it by getting Mochiis hand-carved flats!