Bomb Product of the Day: Mistress Rocks Abyss Mules

Who doesn’t love an under $100 Bomb Accessories find?

Mistress Rocks is the edgier, cooler sister brand of celebrity favorite – House of CB. With a whole host of various accessories most of which are a steal at under $100. One of the current favs from the label has to be their Abyss mules. We have seen mule style shoes on the perfectly pedicured feet of all the hottest fashionistas and influencers out there. It is clear that this shoe has made a strong come-back from its’ 90’s origins.

Available in 4 colors, with pointed toe and a mesh material artfully wrapped around the foot and skinny heel. Sharp and sleek, slide into these bad boys for a cool rock chic vibe.

Get them in white, black, nude or light blue on the MistressRocks.com website.

What are your thoughts of the mules comeback?