Bomb Product of the Day: Manolo Blahnik Suede Lace-up Mules

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

Featuring on every fashionista’s (and Sex and the City fan’s) wish list, Manolo Blahnik’s elegantly feminine heels are always a favorite. Arguably the king of the embellished pump, Manolo Blahnik shoes has the ability to be utterly eye catching yet classy at the same time.

Stepping away from the expected is Manolo Blahnik’s suede lace up mules. These shoes are a much more understated style than what we’re used to seeing from the designer. Taking on a Timberland-eqse aesthetic, these mules are screaming to be paired with a modern, urban streetwear styled outfit.

How would you rock them?