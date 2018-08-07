Bomb Product of the Day: LTD Creations x Isra the Artist Floral Jeans

We’re always adding new items to FashionBombDailyShop.com!
Our latest? These floral jeans created in collaboration between LTD Creations and Isra the Artist, a 15-year-old designer from DMV:
Get them for $90 here.
What do you think? Hot! or Hmm..?
We’re always adding new items to FashionBombDailyShop.com!
Our latest? These floral jeans created in collaboration between LTD Creations and Isra the Artist, a 15-year-old designer from DMV:
Get them for $90 here.
What do you think? Hot! or Hmm..?
Input your search keywords and press Enter.