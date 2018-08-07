Bomb Product of the Day: LTD Creations x Isra the Artist Floral Jeans

Our latest? These floral jeans created in collaboration between LTD Creations and Isra the Artist, a 15-year-old designer from DMV:

Get them for $90 here.

What do you think? Hot! or Hmm..?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

