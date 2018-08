Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of Loza Maleombho. Get into their $110 “Fah Regal” Sandals.

Available in an array of colors these beauties are handmade by Ivorian Artisans featuring 24kt gold plated bronze ornaments & buckles along with a criss cross motif. Love!

If you are feeling these regal stunners get yours here!



