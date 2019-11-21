Bomb Product of the Day: Louis Vuitton Wrap Coat

Bomb_Product_of_the_day_Louis_Vuitton_tan_wrap_coat

The weather has dropped and we’ve all dug out our fav winter coats.

Every winter season there a must-have style that every fashionista rocks at every opportunity. But there are timeless styles that come back every year. 

A tan wool coat is one of these everlasting designs. A winter wardrobe staple, you can wear this go-with-everything jacket with your most loved dresses, draped over your shoulders with your best tailored suit or even casually with your comfiest loungewear set.

Bomb_Product_of_the_day_Louis_Vuitton_tan_wrap_coat_2
Bomb_Product_of_the_day_Louis_Vuitton_tan_wrap_coat_3

For those who are looking to splurge on an investment piece, Louis Vuitton has dropped an undeniably bomb hooded wrap tan coat. In true LV style, the classic monogram print features on the inside of the jacket which peeps through to the folds from the wrap style finished off with a brown leather trim and a matching belt. The damage? $5,250 and available at LouisVuitton.com. Hot! Or Hmm…?

Get the look for less below:

