Bomb Product of the Day: Louis Vuitton Rain Collection

Louis Vuitton has unveiled its’ latest Bomb Accessories collection and it’s totally waterproof! 

This latest collection dropped on January 17th in boutiques, the 100% rubber collection takes on some of the iconic pieces from the designers’ staples. 

The collection is aptly named ‘Rain’, popular styles such as the Archlight sneaker. The coveted design has been transformed into a more weather appropriate ankle boot.

The ultra feminine Silhouette bootie with a special flower-shape heel is the perfect go-with-everything boot to keep you looking chic even in the rain.

With mostly matte designs, a patent leather versions are also available including the Rhapsody boot with buckle details.

Which piece are you splurging on?

