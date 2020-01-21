Bomb Product of the Day: Louis Vuitton Rain Collection

Louis Vuitton has unveiled its’ latest Bomb Accessories collection and it’s totally waterproof!

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

This latest collection dropped on January 17th in boutiques, the 100% rubber collection takes on some of the iconic pieces from the designers’ staples.

The collection is aptly named ‘Rain’, popular styles such as the Archlight sneaker. The coveted design has been transformed into a more weather appropriate ankle boot.

IG: @themeyhemgroup

IG: @thehauteshopperlps

The ultra feminine Silhouette bootie with a special flower-shape heel is the perfect go-with-everything boot to keep you looking chic even in the rain.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

IG: @thehauteshopperlps

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

With mostly matte designs, a patent leather versions are also available including the Rhapsody boot with buckle details.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Which piece are you splurging on?