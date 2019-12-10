Bomb Product of the Day: Louis Vuitton Petit Malle Bag

The Box bag, the latest in Bomb Accessories trend of this year. There are many different ways you could rock the classic, ultra-ladylike look. Big or mini, leather or perspex, embellished or simple. There is a box bag out there for all you Bombshells.

One of Louis Vuitton versions of the style, the Petit Malle bag features panels of the iconic LV monogram print on embossed leather. Decorated with gold embellishments in various shapes and patterns – some of which are delicately engraved with the LV logo.

A subtle update for the strap, a chunky leather and gold chain is used. Showing the latest modern upgrade to some of our Louis Vuitton favs such as the Alma bag. The look is finished off with a treasure box style clasp.

The damage? It is the top end of the wish list, sitting pretty at $5,700 and available on LouisVuitton.com

Shop Box bag styles: