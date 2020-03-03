Bomb Product of the Day: Louis Vuitton Metropolis Flat Ranger Boots

Not ready to say goodbye to bootie season?

Boots. No matter the length, design or color, these Fall/Winter staples are a must-have in every Bombshell and Bomber’s wardrobe. Rock them with pants, jeans, skirts or dresses – there is no stopping this essential style.

Louis Vuitton have been offering some seriously popular styles. From the more feminine flower heel design of the Silhouette boot to the chunky lace up Star Trail boot, Louis Vuitton is fast-becoming a go-to for all sorts of Bomb Accessories.

Today we are putting the focus on the $1,610 Metropolis Flat Ranger boot.

Available on LouisVuitton.com is two colorways. Both styled with black leather and monogram printed panels, one version also features a khaki material vs an all black look. The boots also come with either bright yellow or black laces.

Hot! or Hmm…?