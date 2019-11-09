Bomb Product of the Day: Louis Vuitton Matchmake Boot

Sock style booties have been around for a hot minute. The skin-tight style is both feminine and stylish. We’ve seen them rocked with skirts, sweats, dresses, jeans, you name it!

So, it is only right that our favourite monogram loving designer Louis Vuitton add their spin to the iconic boot. The designer’s Matchmake boot combines the classic LV print with the sleek design of a pointed cotton bootie. Sometimes less is more, and that couldn’t be more true in this case with just a touch of the print on the heel adding to this shoe’s elegance.

These beauties do come with an ‘investment piece’ type of price tag of $1,240. Would you splurge on them?

Shop other knit sock ankle boot styles: