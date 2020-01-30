Bomb Product of the Day: Louis Vuitton Egg Case

The shape was first seen in the designer’s Spring/Summer 2019 catwalk show. Designed by Nicholas Ghesquière, the original version showcased the classic LV monogram print with a gold chain to boot.

Image: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Fast forward to 2020, where the mini bag reigns supreme. It is no surprise that this quirky bag was reinvented and redesigned in a slightly smaller style for its’ Cruise 2020 collection.

The Egg Case, like the original, features the iconic print however this time mainly the LV flower motif can be seen emblazoned across the bag. Gold hardware lines the edges and chain – which can be worn across the body or on the shoulder. The mini bag is finished off with a gold Louis Vuitton emblem, also reimagined by Nicholas Ghesquière.

The damage? $2,520 (vs the original which was $3,250) Would you splurge?

Available now on LouisVuitton.com