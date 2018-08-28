Bomb Product of the Day: Keylows New York Fashion Week Tee!

Keylows Clothing recently dropped a new tee, just in time for New York Fashion Week!

The limited edition 100% cotton tees will only be available until September 15th.

Get yours in various colors at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

What do you think?

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares