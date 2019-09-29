Bomb Product of the Day: Kat Maconie Aya Sandals

Who doesn’t love a show-stopping, look-at-me heel. The type of shoe that makes admirers stop to ask “where did you find such a fabulous shoe?” all while giving you some serious fashion points to boot.

British Designer Kat Maconie does all this, and some fun with it. After high-demand the brand has decided to bring back their Aya sandal ready for Fall/Winter 19/20. The original design incorporated more tropical colors, finished with a pair of pom-poms. The proved to be so popular, she even expanded the collection to include versions with a shorter heel.

The updated bird inspired heel showcases a deeper jewel toned feel, crystal fringing and other embellishments giving the design a more evening shoe vibe. Perfect for the upcoming party season with such a unique, intricate design these shoes are bound to turn heads.

Sitting pretty at $393 these beauties are a splurge, would you rock them?

Shop now on katmaconie.com.

