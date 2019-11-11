Bomb Product of the Day: Jacquemus Les bottes Panatalon Boots

Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Jacquemus_Les_bottes_Panatalon_Boots

Current celebrity favourite designer Jacquemus is no stranger to our Bomb Accessories wish list. Their iconic top handle bag, mini bags and straw bags took over our Instagram feeds this year with everyone from the Jenner sisters to Rihanna rocking the French powerhouse.

It’s no surprise that this season the designer has come through with a totally bomb boot. Taking inspiration from the classic pants over boot combo, Les bottes Panatalon boots ($1,296) from the brand’s F/W19 collection have an extra layer of leather over the boot itself to give off that exact vibe all in one!

No Jacquemus shoe would be complete without an interesting heel. This time the designer opted for a geometric, cylinder shaped heel.

Available on their website Jacquemus.com in 3 colorways: a dark (almost black) green, green and white or camel and black. Which is your fav?

Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Jacquemus_Les_bottes_Panatalon_Boots_2
Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Jacquemus_Les_bottes_Panatalon_Boots_3
Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Jacquemus_Les_bottes_Panatalon_Boots_4

