Bomb Product of the Day: House of Emmanuele Jewels

Originally launched in 2003, House of Emmanuele designer Emmanuele Tsakiris wasn’t classically trained in jewelry making and actually studied Information Technology and Public Relations. His love affair with jewelry started while he was working at Chanel. As such, the Australian based brand’s designs are overstated, raw, with a flair of fabulousness.
With everything from earrings, to chokers, to necklaces and rings, House of Emmanuele boast a heap of celebrity fans such as Jlo, Cardi B, Saweetie, Ciara and the Kardashians to name a few. The brand have also been featured on countless magazine covers as well as Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer album cover.
Made with Swarovski crystals, these jewels can be a splurge.With a simple pair of stud earrings going for $129 AUD ($82), while a multi-layered necklace can retail for around $2,995 AUD ($1,466).