Bomb Product of the Day: House of CB’s ‘Georgia’ Leather Jacket Dress!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench) | Fashion Bomb Intern
Hey Fashion Bombshell and Bombers!
Our Bomb Product of the Day is dangerously enticing, and will seriously cause a riot at any occasion, fitting. Fire engine red and edgy, this House of CB ‘Georgia’ number is conveniently vegan leather, too. Mid-thigh and long sleeved, the upper region is styled as a simple motorcycle jacket with a lengthy zipper that remixes the hip hugging material. You’d be a certified badass in such a bold look that will only cost you $179, Bombers. Find it here!