Bomb Product of the Day: Hanifa’s Red Printed ‘Alia’ Dress!

Written by: Jennet Jusu |(@TheJusuQuench)
A wise Fashionista once said it’s cool to be the lady in red, but be a lady with range and style, too! This bomb product is simply it. With its flowing motions, chiffon material and high slit, Hanifa’s ‘Alia’ dress gives you so much to love and adore.
To give the dress even more motion, there are flared ruffled accents at the bottom. Your additional chic details of balloon sleeves and a waist belt elevates this look even more, too. Grab it now for $129 over at Hanifa.com, Bombshells!