Bomb Product of the Day: Gucci’s Tiger Wool Sweater

Gucci this, Gucci that! The brand dominated 2016 with countless celebs spotted in their threads. Looks like the label is set to take over 2017 with the help of the latest trend, Critter Sweaters. This week we’re all about those funky tops with statement prints crawling over the shoulders, literally!

Take a look at the Gucci Tiger Wool Sweater:

Priced at $1,290, the back of this splurge features an image of a heart with a crystal dagger piercing through it.

This stunner is composed of 100% merino wool and made in Italy, talk about luxury!

Purchase yours here.

What do you think?

Hot! Or Hmm..?