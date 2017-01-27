I’m in love with Godspeed New York’s leather moto jacket with fur collar:
Handcrafted from genuine lamb skin, the jackets come in bronze, black, and vintage brown.
Rock the fur collar in the winter. Remove it in the Spring!
Each jacket retails for $888, which is a splurge, for a decent price for what you’re getting.
See more and purchase at GodSpeedNewYork.com.
What do you think?
Bomb Product of the Day: GodSpeed New York’s Fur Trimmed Leather Moto Jacket
