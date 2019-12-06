Bomb Product of the Day: GCDS Diamond Boots

Uber-cool Italian based brand GCDS (aka God Can’t Destroy Streetwear) specialises in streetwear designs with modern unexpected twists. Founded in 2015, the brand has quickly risen to fame with their large logos, graphics and unexpected collaborations (such as Jurassic Park and Hello Kitty for their Spring 2020 collection)

Imaan Hammam rocking the Damier boot

Aside from clothing, the brand also creates shoes, sunglasses and has its’ own beauty line.

One of the standout pieces has to be the Damier boot. These beauties are covered in a black and white diamond print, complete with a pop of purple to add some color and a chunky gold chain. These eye-catching knee-high booties has a hefty price tag with it at $1,342 a pair.

Get your hands on them on GCDS.it