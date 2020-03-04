Bomb Product of the Day: FW20 Mach & Mach Pointed Pumps

A pointed pump is the best mix of trendy and boss chick.

Made with a satin material in baby pink, classic black or crisp white, these heels from sister duo Mach & Mach. These Fall/Winter 20 collection heels are decorated with crystal double ankle straps topped off with a crystal double bow. Rock them casually with jeans or with your fav 2 piece power suit to a more structured look.

Unfortunately, these beauties are not yet available to purchase. We will be keeping our eyes on @MachandMach for when they finally drop the stockist’s names. Make sure you stay tuned on @FashionBombDaily to know where and when you can get your hands on these.

As part of the latest collection, matching top handle bags will also be available in the same colors and adorned with mini crystal bows and don’t even get us started on the clear pump with pearls – must haves!

Will you be copping them once they arrive?