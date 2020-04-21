Bomb Product of the Day: Floral Mesh Thigh High Venette Boots by Stuart Weitzman

The ultimate Spring boot.

A white mesh thigh-high boot with spring perfect white daisy floral design embroidery, finished with a peep toe by shoe designer extraordinaire, Stuart Weitzman. Pair them with some denim shorts and white tee for a cool casual look. Or rock them with your fav mini skirt or dress for a more dressed up, lunch-date look. Either way, make sure you match these beauties with simple pieces to really let the boots do the talking.

The boots are named Venette and comes with a $795 price tag, currently for $477 in the sale on StuartWeitzman.com.

There may only be a few sizes left in the sale but there are more sizes available in black, in both thigh-high and ankle length ($550) named Vanna.

