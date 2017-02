Iridescent fabrics are always on trend. While scrolling through Instagram, I came across one of the flyest pieces.

Get into Faded NYC’s Galaxy Rose Patch Bomber:

Check out the detail, embroidery at its finest!

This unisex bomber features slick metallic fabric accented by rose patch appliqués on the front of the bomber.

This $150 splurge can be dressed up with a black bodycon midi dress, or dressed down with destroyed denim and your favorite boots.

Get yours here.

Do you love it? Hot! Or Hmm..?