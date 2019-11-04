Bomb Product of the Day: Dolce and Gabbana Trekking Boots

What do you love about Fall?

The beautiful colors? Spied pumpkin everything? Fall fashions? As a self-confessed shoe lover, my favorite thing about Fall are the boots. Ankle, knee-high, thigh-high and now even belted boots. I admire them all and at the same time, want them all.

This season it is all about the chunky soled ankle boot, preferably with a tall block heel and reminiscent of hiking boots. No one has done it better than Dolce & Gabbana. These lace up ‘Trekking’ boots will see you through the Fall and Winter months and keep you looking chic.

The boots are available in 3 styles: all black, two-tone brown and shearling trimmed. The black and two-tone boots are both $995, whereas the shearling version will set you back a little more at $1,295. You can get your hands on these boots on DolceGabanna.com or at SaksFifthAvenue.com

Which are you splurging on?

