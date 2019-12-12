Bomb Product of the Day: Dolce and Gabbana Keira Floral Sandals

Floral designs in fashion are a classic. You can get this Spring/Summer essential style with clothing, bags and even shoes.

Dolce and Gabbana Keira sandals are pure feminine elegance. These red satin multi-strap heels (as worn by Saweetie) are hand embroidered with delicate pink roses and features a winding green stem – giving the effect of the flower climbing up the heel. The entire look is finished off with jewel accents to add that bit of sparkle.

Undeniably a splurge at $2,575, and they are also available with vivd red roses in black ($1,275) and nude ($1,377) on DolceGabbana.com, or Farfetch.com

These beauties are so show-stopping, Dolce and Gabbana decided to do a lily version also ($1,945). This style uses mordore nappa leather and is available in a metallic green or lilac colors.

With so many styles to chose from, which are your favs?