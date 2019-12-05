Bomb Product of the Day: Dior J’adior Slingback Pumps

You know you have a classic on your hands when you must have them in every single color.


Dior J’adior slingback pointed pumps is the perfect example of this. Either in elegant black, go-with-everything nude, patterned, sexy sheer or patent leather. This shoe comes in variety of colors and heel heights.


The latest season see’s a metallic editions released. Available in gold or copper, Dior has used a woven texture made from lambskin. But the ultra-luxe feel doesn’t stop there. Using matching rhinestones, J’ADIOR is emblazoned along the strap finished with a flat bow adding a feminine touch.

Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Dior_J’adior_Slingback_Pumps_3
Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Dior_J’adior_Slingback_Pumps_2

These pumps are a splurge at $1,150 and currently available in Dior boutiques or Dior.com

