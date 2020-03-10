Bomb Product of the Day: Dior Embroidered Cannage Collection

Dior_Cannage_Collection_7

One of our favourite prints to come out from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection.

Dior have long been one of those designers who are forever refreshing their iconic Bomb Accessories to keep us wanting more! This season, we are predicting that the new Cannage print will be one of the most popular styles of the year.

Dior_Cannage_Collection_2
Dior_Cannage_Collection_5
Dior_Cannage_Collection_4

The embroidered, geometric design is available in a variety of colors including pink, beige, gray as well as classic white, or black.

Some of the accessories that now feature the print include: scarves from $480, Lady D-lite bags at $4,450 (in medium) Vanity Case a splurge at $1,950 and the highly coveted Book Tote – perfect for vacay.

Which is your fav?

Dior_Cannage_Collection_1
Dior_Cannage_Collection_6
Dior_Cannage_Collection_8
Dior_Cannage_Collection_3
Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like