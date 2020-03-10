Bomb Product of the Day: Dior Embroidered Cannage Collection

One of our favourite prints to come out from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection.

Dior have long been one of those designers who are forever refreshing their iconic Bomb Accessories to keep us wanting more! This season, we are predicting that the new Cannage print will be one of the most popular styles of the year.

The embroidered, geometric design is available in a variety of colors including pink, beige, gray as well as classic white, or black.

Some of the accessories that now feature the print include: scarves from $480, Lady D-lite bags at $4,450 (in medium) Vanity Case a splurge at $1,950 and the highly coveted Book Tote – perfect for vacay.

Which is your fav?