Bomb Product of the Day: Dior D-Connect Sneakers

Running to the store but make it fashion.

Designer heels are not the only hot commodity any more. More and more fashion lovers out there are splurging on designer sneaks. From Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, just to name a few – bloggers and celebs alike are continuing the splash out on a bomb pair of comfortable sneakers.

Dior has long been in the race with one of their hottest styles: the D-Connect. First popping up on the scene in 2019, there are now a wide variety of colorways available.

From timeless classics such as all white, black and nude.

There are also patterned designs available such as the firework, phoenix and Champretre prints.

An artistic ombré design is also on offer, named the Dioraura.

Most of the sneakers have a $990 price tag, while more intricate designs can go for $1,050.

Would you splash the cash?

