Bomb Product of the Day: Dior Book Tote Bag

Dior large Book Tote bags have been seen on the arm of various celebrities and Fashion lovers the past few seasons. Whether your drip is timeless and simple or bold and patterned, there is Dior Book bag that got your name on it.

For the new season, Dior have incorporated animal motifs across some of their best loved accessories with various designs from giraffes, monkeys and tigers. It looks like next season will be all about safari chic.

The new Book Tote bags are a splurge at $3,000 a piece but when you can also get matching D-way slides at $690, we are predicting you will start seeing these all through the Spring/Summer seasons. Get your’s today at Dior boutiques or on Dior.com

Which style are you rocking?