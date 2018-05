Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of Deux Reines. Feast your eyes on $259 “Urania” Luxe Cape.

Available in Black & White this fringe sequins cape is crafted from a soft silvery fiber material featuring a turtleneck design.

Rock this look in the fall or spring as a chic bathing suit cover up or a fabulous poncho.

Love? Get yours here!

Thoughts?