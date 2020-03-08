Bomb Product of the Day: Crystal Embellished Hosiery by D Bleu Dazzled

Tights, pantyhose, hosiery. No matter what you call it, these wardrobe must-have’s are having a bit of a moment right now.

Dotted tights seemed to be one of the biggest trends towards the end of last year.

Looking to add some sparkle to your look? A quick and easy way would be to try out one of D Bleu Dazzled crystal embellished tights. D Bleu Dazzled specialises in custom hosiery, lingerie and performance wear adding her special touch of glitz to her pieces.

Available on the site dbleudazzled.com with a variety of styles and all set around $100 or less.

Some of our favorties include:

Yes Please – $75 in the sale

Hearts

Stars

Fishnets – $200

Dollar signs

I Do – $75 in the sale

Which is your favorite version?