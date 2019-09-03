Bomb Product of the Day: Christian Dior Dway Slides

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

Summer may be coming to a close, but we are still holding on to our vacay vibes with the comfiest shoe of them all – slides. Christian Dior have created a lust-worthy version, named Dway and we want them all.

For a splurge at $690, these monogramed embroidered slip on sandals come in variety of colorways and patterns. Including the psychedelic, tie-dye style kaleidoscope print from the designers Spring/Summer 19 collection, classic colors such as black, moss green or a deep wine maroon, or even multi-color, tropical feels. One thing they all have in common is the bold Christian Dior name emblazoned across the strap and wear-with-everything aura.

What do you think Bombshells… would you splash the cash on them?

Love them but not the price tag? Shop the look for less below: