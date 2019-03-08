Bomb Product of the Day: Chic Geek’s Tech Cases & Accessories

The month of March is upon us and it brings a much required attitude of refreshing ourselves and rejuvenation with spring approaching. As we reflect on our resolutions and settle into the New Year, spring cleaning, detailing and organizing take focus. The Fashion Bomb Product of the day by Chic Geeks fits right into the mood for the start of the season.



This great company features stylish tech accessories, such as lab top cases in marble, animal print, crystal and even silk.



They also offer fashionable keyboard covers in an array of colors. They even have a guide on their website for you choose the right size accessory for the model and type of laptop you own. Shop these trendy workspace necessities now and used code “FashionBomb” for 15% off your order! Get yours here.