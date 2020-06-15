Bomb Product of the Day: Chantilly Bird’s Slipster Shorts for Preventing Thigh Rub in the Summer!

My new #StayHome uniform? Slipsters shorts created by Chantilly Bird.

The lace trimmed shorts were originally conceived to wear under summer dresses and shorts to prevent thigh rub.

According to the brand, “Slipsters® protect your inner-thighs from chafing in the heat. Made from Modal they are soft & breathable to keep you cool. They are not shapers so you won’t feel hot & smushed! Wear them under your favorite dress, to lounge around the house, or sleep in them!”

As I type this, I am lounging in my Slipsters. I can attest to their comfortability. They will undoubtedly one of my Stay At Home Summer Staples!

Get your pair at ChantillyBird.com.