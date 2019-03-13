Bomb Product of the Day: Chanel Side-Packs

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)
As we look back at the best street fashion on the streets of Fashion Weeks across the globe, there was one luxury bag in particular that popped up again and again – the Chanel Side-Packs. When is one Chanel bag ever enough?
Currently available in a variety of colors and sizes from their Spring/Summer 19 collection, this double bagged beauty has been seen draped effortlessly across the bodies of all the top bloggers and fashionistas. The more elegant take on the fanny pack when worn across the body trend, is this $6,900 bag (the denim one is only $5,900 – you’re welcome!!) is it worth the splurge?